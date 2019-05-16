Half Year 2019 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT

Helen C. Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Grainger's half year results.



I am pleased to report a first half that has been one of exceptional growth for Grainger and a strong set of results, as Grainger has strengthened its leadership in the PRS sector and secured great opportunities for continued growth and outperformance.



The format this morning. I will take you through the highlights and in particular the acquisition of the GRIP portfolio, our selection by TfL as its partner for new rental homes across London and our overall progress on our pipeline and strategy. And then Vanessa, our CFO, will take you through the financial review, explain how the business has made swift progress in assimilating the GRIP portfolio and detail how we are funding our growth agenda. I'll then take you through the PRS market and Grainger's approach to it as well as our new schemes that are coming through the pipeline. And then we will have an opportunity for Q&A. And I'll invite Andrew Saunderson, our Director of Investments; Mike Keaveney,