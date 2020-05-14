Half Year 2020 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Helen C. Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's half year results. This first half, we have delivered a good performance. We have a strong business in a resilient sector, and we have secured some good opportunities to grow the business and deliver our shareholders further growth and our customers and communities exceptional homes with exceptional service.



The format for this morning is that I'll take you through the highlights and, in particular, I'll cover the impact of COVID-19 on the business. I'll cover our progress on our pipeline and delivering on our strategy. Our CFO, Vanessa Simms, will review our performance in more detail, dealing with the strength of our balance sheet, the resilience of our income and the funding of our growth agenda. I'll then update you on the investment case for our sector and why we believe it remains resilient. I'll update you on our exciting future pipeline and our recent successes enabled by the equity raise we implemented in February. We'll then have an opportunity for Q&A, and I'll ask Andrew