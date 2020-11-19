Full Year 2020 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Helen C. Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's full year results. In a year when many businesses have experienced challenges, I'm pleased to say that we at Grainger have delivered a strong set of results and have accelerated the growth of our business.



We have real momentum in the business. We have grown our net rental income, we have boosted our pipeline, and we are ahead of our plan in a sector that has evidenced its fundamentals during this time. The format for this morning is that I will take you through the highlights. And in particular, I will cover the growth in our income, the growth in our pipeline, our strong sales performance and importantly, the reason for our outperformance of the sector as a whole.



Vanessa, our CFO, will take you through a financial review and provide more detail on the resilience of our rental income and the strength of our balance sheet. I'll then update you on the market, the market fundamentals of our sector and Grainger's approach to it, particularly looking at the growth areas we have