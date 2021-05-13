Half Year 2021 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Helen C. Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's half year results. The format for this morning is that I'll take you through the highlights, in particular, the period of intense activity and progress in the first half despite the constraints of lockdown. I'll cover the enhancements that we continued to make to our operating platform to enable us to outperform the market on customer care, customer retention, leasing and rental growth. I'll also update you on the progress on our ESG commitments and our pipeline for growth.



Toby Austin, our Interim Group Finance Director, will review our performance in more detail, dealing with the strength of our balance sheet, the resilience of future growth of our income and the funding of our growth agenda.



I'll then update you on our investment case and why we believe that post pandemic, it's more compelling than ever; the market fundamentals of our sector, which is attracting a lot of interest. And I'll also provide you with a greater insight into our pipeline and our success in