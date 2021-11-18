Full Year 2021 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Helen C. Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's full year results. It's so good to see you all in person. I'm joined this morning by -- with Rob Hudson, our new CFO. And Rob has been in the business for 10 weeks now, but he's already all over the numbers, which he's going to be presenting to you later.



I'm pleased to say the company is in a strong position despite the many challenges of multiple lockdowns. The business has remained resilient throughout the pandemic, with only a slight drop in occupancy, which I'm pleased to say we have now recovered. Throughout the pandemic, our growth strategy continues unabated, and we have real momentum in the business, and we're about to accelerate into our next stage of growth. We have boosted our pipeline. We are ahead of our plan, and we have evidenced the fundamentals of the build-to-rent sector and, in particular, Graingers' homes.



So the format for this morning is that I will take you through the highlights, and in particular I'm going to cover the strong letting momentum, which