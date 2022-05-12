Half Year 2022 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Helen C. Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's half year results. Rob and I are really looking forward to presenting these to you.



The company is in a strong position, and we delivered a particularly strong set of results. And this performance is ahead of our plan that I set out 6 years ago, and we are now delivering our pipeline at pace. At the end of last year, I told you we had been resilient throughout the pandemic and have recovered swiftly, and we're now ahead of pre-pandemic on all key measures. This strong growth in the first half is principally driven by 2 factors, the delivery of our pipeline, and the leasing ahead of plan.



So the agenda this morning is that I'll take you through the highlights and in particular, I'll cover the strong results, driven by openings and lettings, the operational progress across all areas, and how our pipeline is delivering and expanding, and the strong structural growth for the sector and for our business.



Rob Hudson, our CFO, will take you through the financial review,