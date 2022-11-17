Full Year 2022 Grainger PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Helen C. Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's full year results. 2022 was a very successful year for Grainger. Indeed, it's been a year of record performance, record increases in our income, in our occupancy, and importantly, our near-term growth is secured, de-risked, locked-in, and that's for the next 4 years.



Grainger is in a strong position. We're ahead of the plan I set out 6 years ago, and we're in a position of strength to take advantage of the increased demand for renting homes in the U.K.



So the agenda this morning is that I'll take you through the highlights, the strong growth driven by new openings and our letting momentum, our pipeline, which is delivering and expanding, and the factors that make this business resilient in a period of economic uncertainty.



Rob Hudson, our CFO, will take you through our financial review, the growth in our income in 2022, the strength of our balance sheet and how we have secured and de-risked our funding. He will also demonstrate how our secured pipeline translates