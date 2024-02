Half Year 2023 Grainger PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

* Eliza Pattinson

Grainger plc - Director of Operations & Asset Management

* Helen C. Gordon

Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Kurt Mueller

Grainger plc - Director of Corporate Affairs

* Robert J. Hudson

Grainger plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



* Celine Huynh

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Charlotte Adolpho

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Matthew S. Saperia

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Miranda Sarah Cockburn

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Neil David Green

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to