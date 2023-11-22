Full Year 2023 Grainger PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 22, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eliza Pattinson

Grainger plc - Director of Operations & Asset Management

* Helen Christine Gordon

Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Kurt Mueller

Grainger plc - Director of Corporate Affairs

* Michael Keaveney

* Robert Jan Hudson

Grainger plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Celine Huynh

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Christopher James Millington

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* James Carswell

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Sarim Chaudhry

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate



=====================

Helen Christine Gordon - Grainger plc - CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grainger's Full Year