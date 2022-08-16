Q2 2022 Grand City Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Grand City Properties H1 2022 Results Presentation. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Teresa Staill, Manager, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Teresa Staill -



Thanks. Hello, and good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us today. In the name of GCP, I kindly welcome you to our results call for the first half of 2022. With me today are CEO and CFO, Refael Zamir; Chairman of the Board of Directors, Christian Windfuhr; COO, Sebastian Remmert-Faltin; and Senior Financial Analyst, Michael Bar Yosef. Christian Windfuhr and Refael Zamir will guide you through the results presentation directly after this introduction. You will find the results presentation for this call on the company's website in the section Investor Relations under Publications.



The presentation of the results will be followed by a session with questions and answers. The management is available for questions. We have already asked you in advance to send us your questions by e-mail. Please