Full Year 2018 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for coming. I know some of you made a mad dash across town to get here, but welcome to the results presentation for the Grafton Group for the year ending December 2018, I think most of you know us pretty well, but if anyone's not sure, I'm Gavin Slark, I'm the Group's CEO, and I'm joined today by David Arnold, who is our CFO.



Our agenda for this morning is relatively simple, I will give you some highlights to start the presentation off. I will then hand you over to David, who will take you through some more detail in terms of the P&L, the balance sheet, performance of the individual businesses and the potential impact of IFRS 16. Once he's dazzled you with that, I shall come back up and give you a view on current trading and the outlook, as we see it, and that should leave us plenty of time for some Q&A towards the end.



So in terms of the results for 2018, revenue up by 9% to GBP 2.95 billion, a significant improvement on last year, resulting in a 19% increase in operating profit to GBP