Full Year 2019 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the results for the Grafton Group for the year ending December 2019. I appreciate it's a pretty grim morning out there this morning and it's a very busy morning in terms of results, so I really appreciate you coming to see us. And I know some of you are off pretty sharp-ish at the end of this one, so we'll try and get through it and make sure we can get you on your way at the appropriate time.



For those of you who don't know me, I'm Gavin Slark, I'm the group CEO, and I'm joined today by my colleague, David Arnold, who is the group CFO. Our process for this morning is relatively straightforward, many of you will have seen this before. I will give you a couple of slides just in terms of some highlights from 2019. I'll hand you over to David, who will take you through the detail of the P&L, the balance sheet and also the performance of some of the individual business groups. And then I will come back on at the end, give you a little bit of insight into current trading, what our strategic