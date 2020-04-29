Grafton Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Vincent Conor Crowley - Grafton Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Grafton Group plc, which is being held in Heron House, Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18. I declare the meeting open.



On the line, we also have Stephen Hegarty from Arthur Cox Solicitors; Paul O'Connor from PricewaterhouseCoopers, who are auditors to Grafton Group plc; and a number of the directors of Grafton Group plc.



My name is Vincent Crowley, and I am a nonexecutive director of the company. I have been appointed by the Board as Chairman of this AGM.



Grafton considers the health, safety and wellbeing of shareholders and colleagues to be a priority, and has therefore implemented the government restrictions and the measures advised by the HSE to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in relation to the holding of this AGM. It has therefore been necessary to hold today's AGM as a closed meeting. The length of today's meeting will be reduced substantially, limiting it to the formal business required. Thank you