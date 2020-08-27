Half Year 2020 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the half year results for the Grafton Group plc for the 6 months ended the 30th of June 2020. I am Gavin Slark. I'm the group's CEO, and I'm joined today by David Arnold, who is our Chief Financial Officer.



The program for this presentation will be that I will take you through a short introduction and some highlights. I'll pass you over to David, who will take you through the detail of the numbers, and then I will come back at the end and take you through an operational and strategic update and also a view of our outlook for the second half of the year.



So our first half overview. We believe that the Grafton Group is emerging from the COVID crisis in an excellent position, and that is both financially and operationally. We have seen a very strong recovery in our RMI-focused businesses, and you'll see that in Selco, in Woodie's and in Chadwicks, where the performance after reopening has been particularly strong.



In our Dutch business and Leyland SDM, we've traded continuously through the COVID-19