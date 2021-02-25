Q4 2020 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to the results presentation for the Grafton Group plc for the year ending December 2020. The my name is Gavin Slark. I'm the group CEO, and I'm joined today by David Arnold, who is our group CFO. The program for this morning is very simple. I will start off by giving you an introduction and taking you through some headline strategic progress. David will then take you through the detail of the numbers, and then I will come back at the end, give you a summary of the content and also have a look at current trading and the outlook for this year.



We do believe that 2020 was a resilient performance and also enabled us to progress some of our strategic initiatives. As many of you will be aware, some of our businesses were closed for part of last year, some remained open throughout. But in general, by the half year, all of our frontline staff were back in place, delivering a great customer experience and a safe and secure environment for our colleagues and customers online. We did have an outstanding contribution from our 11,000