Full Year 2020 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Julian Smith -



Hello. I'm Julian Smith, and I'm here with Gavin Slark and David Arnold, Group CEO and CFO of Grafton Group. We're here in a -- and soon to be completed, Selco warehouse. We're socially distanced, talking about the full year results. Gavin, David, good morning, to you both.



Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning.



David L. Arnold - Grafton Group plc - Group CFO & Director



Good morning.



Questions and Answers:

Gavin, let's start with you. This time, 12 months ago, we were sat in Studios in London doing a similar interview. It feels like the world is a very different place now to what it was then. How has Grafton adapted to the conditions that we've seen?

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director

Yes. I mean, obviously, last year did have a huge number of challenges in it. And I think the first thing I really have to say is the effort and commitment of the 11,000