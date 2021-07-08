Q2 2021 Grafton Group PLC Trading Update Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2021 / 07:15AM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to listen to our update this morning. I'm sure most of you will have seen the trading update that was posted at 7:00, but we just felt it was an appropriate time just to give a brief update on where we are and what we've been doing in recent weeks and months.



If we can just go to the first slide, please, the introduction. You'll see that, obviously, last week really was one of the most significant weeks in the history of Grafton. First of all, the completion of the acquisition of IKH, which I'll talk more about in a moment, but giving us our first move into the Nordics; and then obviously, the agreement of the sale of the traditional GB merchanting business, which really continues our journey and our focus on moving and migrating away from high-margin, low-volume business