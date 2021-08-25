Half Year 2021 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the results presentation for the Grafton Group for the half year to the 6 months ended 30th of June 2021. I'm Gavin Slark. I'm the group's CEO, and I'm joined today by David Arnold, who's our group CFO.



The program for this morning will be very familiar to many of you. I will give you an introduction and take you through the highlights. I'll pass over to David, who will take you through the detail of the finances, and then I will come back at the end and give you an update on our strategic development and outlook for the future.



So in terms of the first half of this year, we've made significant progress in implementing our strategy across the Grafton Group. We have to highlight an outstanding contribution from our colleagues across the whole of the group, not only in delivering the results in some challenging circumstances, but also doing it in such a way that kept our customers and our colleagues safe.



We delivered a record operating profit in the first half of GBP 157.8 million and also