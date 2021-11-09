Q4 2021 Grafton Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to come on our call this morning. I know a lot of you know me, I'm Gavin Slark. I'm the group CEO. And, obviously, I've got David Arnold, who's our CFO, alongside me.



I appreciate that most of you will have seen the trading update that we put out this morning. So my plan is just to have a couple of minutes counter through the trading update, and then we'll open up for Q&A, which I'm sure you've got some questions lined up ready for us.



Overall, we're very pleased with our performance to date in the second half of this year. And you'll see that on the back of the trading update this morning, we've made a slight increase in the operating profit guidance, now putting the