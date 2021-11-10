Grafton Group PLC At Capital Markets Event Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Well, good afternoon, everybody. And first of all, can I just say, we've got 2 audiences this afternoon. We've got the audience who are watching the live stream, but we also have an audience in front of us in person and just what a great event to have people face-to-face and coming to visit our Capital Markets Day. So thank you for taking the time to come out and visit us this afternoon. We do really appreciate it, and it is great to see.



For those of you who don't know me, I'm Gavin Slark, I'm the group CEO. And during our presentations this afternoon, you'll obviously hear presentations from myself, but you will also hear presentations from David Arnold, who's our CFO, who I know many of you know very well. And then we also have some different presenters this afternoon. So we have Carine Jessamine, who is the Marketing Director of Selco; we have Mike O'Hara, who is our Group Health, Safety and Quality Manager; we have Susan Lannigan, who is our Deputy Company Secretary; Suzanne Quinn, who is the Marketing and Digital Director for Woodie's DIY;