Half Year 2022 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Julian Smith -



Hello. I'm Julian Smith, and I'm here in the Woodie's branch in Sallynoggin. It's about 40 minutes south of Central Dublin. And I'm here to speak with Gavin Slark, Chief Executive Officer; and David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer of Grafton Group plc. They've just released their half year results for the 6 months, and I'm going to be speaking to Gavin and David about the highlights of the period and what they've been doing.



Gavin, David, good morning to you both.



Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning.



David L. Arnold - Grafton Group plc - Group CFO & Director



Good morning.



Questions and Answers:

First of all, Gavin, if I could start with you. It really feels, in this period, that we're seeing the benefits of diversification that has been developed over the last few years.- Grafton Group plc - CEO & DirectorIt's absolutely right, Julian, because if