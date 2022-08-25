Half Year 2022 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Gavin Slark - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to the results presentation for the Grafton Group plc for the 6 months ended June 2022. I'm Gavin Slark. I'm the group's CEO, and I'm joined today by David Arnold, who is our Group CFO.



As usual, I will just take you through some first half highlights. David will give you the details of the financial presentation, and then I shall come back at the end and talk you through the strategic outlook and how we see the market going forward. In terms of the first half of 2022, I do believe we are now seeing the benefits of the geographic diversification across the group and the portfolio management that we've carried out in recent times.



An excellent performance from our distribution businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands supported, of course, by the contribution this year from IKH in Finland, which came in with a 13% operating margin, really underlying the quality of the investment that we made in Finland during last year. Profitability in Selco and Woodie's was lower relative to last year against the exceptional