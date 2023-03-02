Full Year 2022 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 10:15AM GMT

Eric Born - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



All right. Let's kick off. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Grafton full year '22 results presentation. First, let me share some first impressions after 3 months in the role, and I will cover some of the highlights before handing over to our CFO, David Arnold, to give the financial review of the year past.



I think overall, what I can say is, in the first month, I visited all the businesses across all the geographies, and in the latter 2 months, I spent a lot of time with colleagues all over the patch. And I have been very, very pleased with what I've found. I think Grafton is a very good business with strong brands and excellent market positions in each market. We have experienced and committed management teams, and there are plenty of opportunities for further organic growth and bolt-ons in all of our existing markets but, equally importantly, plenty of opportunities to deploy our strong balance sheet and capture buy/build opportunities in new geographies as they arrive. But I think the important bit is I can reassure you that we will