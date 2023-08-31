Aug 31, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Grafton Group announced their first half results this morning, and I'm now joined by Eric Born, Group CEO; and David Arnold, Group CFO. Thanks for joining us, gentlemen.



Questions and Answers:

Eric, if we turn to you first, it's certainly been a more difficult economic environment in 2023. So talk us through Grafton trading as you see it.- Grafton Group plc - CEO & DirectorOverall, the group traded very well and be very in line with where we expected to be in the first half, really thanks to our colleagues, we see a fantastic job and all the different strong brands we have in our various markets. I think on the distribution side, we are a little bit more challenged, but this is nicely counterbalanced by having a very strong performance in our retail business, bodies as well as our manufacturing businesses. So overall, we are on track where we thought we will be in the first half.And David, the balance sheet