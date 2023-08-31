Half Year 2023 Grafton Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Eric Born - Grafton Group plc - CEO & Director



All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Grafton Half Year Presentation. You all know David Arnold, our CFO; and myself, Eric Born. So I'll -- here we go.



First, a few -- a short introduction and highlights to the half year result. A resilient performance of Grafton, again, in a challenging market with adjusted operating profit as anticipated. Our excellent cash flow supported to return over GBP 130 million to our shareholders whilst the net cash balance remained almost unchanged to the year-end position. The interim dividend grows by 8.1% on a lower number of shares in issue, and we just announced this morning a further GBP 50 million share buyback to return cash to our shareholders -- value to our shareholders.



Before I hand over to our CFO, David Arnold, I will do some financial highlights, and then David will do the detailed financial review. The adjusted operating profit at GBP 105.1 million was in line with where we expected it to be for the half year. A very solid EPS at 38.1p and an increased interim dividend of 10p per