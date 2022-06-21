Jun 21, 2022 / 06:20PM GMT

Joanne Jobin - IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services - Principal & Founder



So, please help me welcome John Griffith, Chief Development Officer for Gold Royalty Corp., a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalty streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.



John?



John Griffith - Gold Royalty Corp. - Chief Development Officer



Thank you, Joanne. It's a great pleasure to be here today. And I wanted to just take a moment to thank everyone who has been instrumental in organizing this inaugural event, which I hope will become a permanent feature of our Investor Relations efforts here at Gold Royalty.



Gold Royalty hasn't been immune to the uncertainty and increasing volatility and broader market sell-off that we're all experiencing. But we believe that the baby is being thrown out with the bathwater in our case. It's