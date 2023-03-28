Q1 2023 Gold Royalty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Joanne Jobin - IR.INC & VID Media Inc. - IR
Good morning. I am your host, Joanne Jobin. And welcome to another Gold Royalty Town Hall Forum hosted by VID Media. Before we start, I'd like to introduce CEO, David Garofalo; John Griffith, Chief Development Officer; and Andrew Gubbels, CFO, who will provide an update on recent financial and operating results for the company. After their presentation, I'll be delighted to moderate submitted questions from our audience.
Now a few words on the company. Gold Royalty Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty and streaming company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It currently has a diversified portfolio of over 190 royalties located in mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas.
The company's business model includes acquiring royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for investors.
(Instructions) And before I turn it over to the team, please note the
Mar 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
