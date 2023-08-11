Q3 2023 Gold Royalty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Joanne Jobin - INC & VID Media Inc. - Moderator



-- to welcome you to the Gold Royalty Town Hall Forum hosted by VID Media. Today's Town Hall will be focused on Gold Royalty's quarterly performance, including financial results and will be hosted by CEO, David Garofalo; CFO, Andrew Gubbels; and Peter Behncke, who's the Manager of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. After the presentation, I will be delighted to moderate submitted questions from our audience.



And now a few words on the company. Gold Royalty Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty and streaming company, offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It currently has a diversified portfolio of over 190 royalties located in mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas.



The company's business model includes acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near-, medium-, and longer-term attractive returns for you, the investor. (Operators Instructions) And before I turn it over to the team,