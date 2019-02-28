Q4 2018 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TRAXION's Fourth Quarter 2018 and Full Year Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Aby Lijtszain, Executive President. Sir, the floor is yours.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Executive President & Vice Chairman



Thank you, Tom. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I will briefly comment on strategic matter of the company. And then, will hand over the call to Rodolfo Mercado, our Chief Executive Officer, who will discuss the operational results and the commercial side of the business. After that, Antonio Tejedo, our Head of Investor Relations, will talk at length about the financial results of the company for both quarter and full year.



I am very pleased to deliver the results, a very strong year. This period represents our best full year as a publicly traded company.



During 2018, we consolidated TraxiÃ³n as a leading transportational logistics company in Mexico, with