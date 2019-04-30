Q1 2019 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to TraxiÃ³n First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this program is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Aby Lijtszain, Executive, President. Thank you. You may begin.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Executive President & Vice Chairman



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us. Welcome to our quarterly earnings call. I'm very pleased to present once again outstanding quarterly results. Commercially, TraxiÃ³n had a very strong beginning in 2019. Mexico continues to present us with great expansion and growth opportunities. And we have the way to size them through our superior execution capabilities.



In financial terms, our consolidated revenues grew 52.5% compared to a same period of last year. We continue to become more efficient in terms of expenses, while maintaining a strict cost control. This resulted in a growth of 102.6% in consolidated EBITDA compared to the first quarter of 2018. Most relevant,