Q2 2019 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call. Once again, I'm very pleased to present you another quarter of strong financial and operating results. TraxiÃ³n is running through a positive track with remarkable commercial activity. We are right on the spot where we're planning to be. TraxiÃ³n continues delivering outstanding growth regardless of the Mexican economic environment. There is something very relevant that is worth discussing. Beyond quarterly results, if you compare the first 6 months of this year with the same period of 2018, we see a growth of 44% in revenues with an increase of roughly 36% in expenses.



These results in an increase