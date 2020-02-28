Q4 2019 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. 2019 was a complex year in macro terms; however, TraxiÃ³n achieved a growth of 29% in revenues and 42% in EBITDA through considerable efforts. Yesterday, we released our guidance for 2020. I will discuss the strategic approach of such figures and then will hand over to Rodolfo, Wolf, Antonio, so they can talk about financial and operating results with more detail.



The plan this year is to grow 8% in both revenues and EBITDA, with a CapEx of at least MXN 1.2 billion. This will enable TraxiÃ³n to generate cash to size more strategic investments in the future, delever the balance sheet gradually and optimize the