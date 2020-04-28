Q1 2020 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and many thanks for joining us today. I hope you and your families are well and healthy. I am very sorry about what is happening in the world. I really hope that this situation normalize quickly. In spite of this sad situation, TraxiÃÂ³n delivered solid and positive quarterly results. It is important to highlight that our revenues saw a healthy growth of 12% while keeping a strict control in cost and expenses. Moreover, the company continued to be more efficient in asset utilization and operations. It was indeed a very favorable period. Rodolfo, Wolf, Antonio will discuss those metrics in a moment.



We face the COVID-19 contingency with a solid financial