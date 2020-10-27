Q3 2020 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you. Welcome again to TraxiÃ³n's earnings call. I hope you and your families are safe and healthy. As usual, I will comment on some relevant aspects of the quarter before handing over to Rodolfo, Wolf and Tonio, who will discuss operating and financial figures in detail.



I am very excited to share with you that, once again, TraxiÃ³n delivered solid financial and operating results despite the adverse environment that the contingency has caused. We posted record-high financial figures. TraxiÃ³n continues to conduct business profitably and efficiently. The company generates cash, has taken advantage of opportunities and serves its clients effectively. This is a