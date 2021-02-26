Q4 2020 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to TraxiÃ³n's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Aby Lijtszain, our Executive President and Co-Founder. Thank you. You may begin.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you. Welcome again to TraxiÃ³n Earnings Call. I hope you and your families are safe and healthy. As usual, I will comment on some relevant aspects of the quarter before handing over to Rodolfo, Wolf, Antonio, who will discuss operating and financial figures in detail.



For the third year in a row, TraxiÃ³n posted impressive results. Despite the pandemic, the company achieved record high financial and operating figures. We faced a contingency with an extensive position and the results were positive. I am very proud to share with you that in October, TraxiÃ³n joined the United Nations Global Compact. And there are very significant step towards ESG and the implementation of