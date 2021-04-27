Q1 2021 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Traxion First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Aby Lijtszain. Thank you, you may begin.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you. Welcome again to TraxiÃ³n call. I hope you and your families remain safe and healthy. I am very proud again to deliver very strong financial and operating results for the period. As you can see, we continue with a positive trend, especially in our logistics and technology business and in the personal mobility segment. Mobility of cargo grew as well, so we transfer such growth to our tech-driven platform, Traxporta, through which we can grow with no need to invest in 6 assets.



There are 2 very relevant milestones to discuss this quarter. The first is that we spread out our logistics and technology business lines from cargo to report our third division, the logistics and technology segment. These business