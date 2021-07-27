Q2 2021 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome to TraxiÃ³n's call. I am very proud again to deliver a very strong financial and operating outcome. TraxiÃ³n moved forward according to plan. It's important to have in mind that the company has consistently delivered remarkable results, even with the pandemic. 2020 was a record high period for us. This year, as challenging as it has been, we continue to improve our past growth, which I believe is especially relevant given the macro landscape.



The first half of 2021 looks very good. Revenues have grown 27% compared to the first half of 2020, while operating income and EBITDA have expanded 30% and 19%, respectively. Margin is over 20%, which is consistent with