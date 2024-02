Q2 2021 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Traxión Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Aby Lijtszain, Executive President and Co-Founder. You may begin.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you. Welcome to Traxión's call. I am very proud again to deliver a very strong financial and operating outcome. Traxión moved forward according to plan. It's important to have in mind that the company has consistently delivered remarkable results, even with the pandemic. 2020 was a record high period for us. This year, as challenging as it has been, we continue to improve our past growth, which I believe is especially relevant given the macro landscape.



The first half of 2021 looks very good. Revenues have grown 27% compared to the first half of 2020, while operating income and EBITDA have expanded 30% and 19%, respectively. Margin is over 20%, which is consistent with