Q3 2021 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. Welcome again. Let me start by saying that this strong set of results is especially relevant because TraxiÃ³n continued to post notable growth rates over [the course] of last year, which was a particularly challenging period, but very beneficial for us, mainly due to an excess of demand of several of our services, which has been normalizing. Despite of that, during this year, we have shown an attractive growth.



There are several highlights in all fronts: Financial, operational, ESG and commercial. Our numbers speak by themselves, especially the accumulated results over the first 9 months of the year. Rodolfo, Wolf and Antonio will provide you with more color and details, but I just want to share with you