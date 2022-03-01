Q4 2021 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Good morning. Welcome again. I'm very pleased to speak to you after another outstanding year. Traxion has maintained its leadership position in the logistics and mobility industry. The company posted record high figures in net income and revenues and has broken its own records. But most important is that we continue to grow after 2 of the most complex years in recent history. The COVID contingency and the semiconductor scarcity limited our growth. But Traxion achieved the goal nonetheless, mainly due to a better-than-expected outcome of our asset-light division.



During 2021, Traxion started reporting its logistics and technology segment separately, and it performed beyond its forecast. This division generated revenues of more than $220