Q1 2022 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Traxion First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Executive President, Aby Lijtszain. Sir, the floor is yours.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Welcome, everyone. Good morning. This quarter, Traxion has turned up 1 year of reporting its logistics and technology segment independently. As you can see, its performance has been excellent and the future looks very promising. Most important is that our digital platform, Traxporta and Traxion Logistics grew more than 86% compared to the same period of the last year. This is precisely where we see the most expansion and growth in the future. Our asset-light approach has proven to be successful.



The company's quarterly results are positive despite the disruption in fuel cost, which we are working to pass through clients. Bear in mind that this increase in fuel prices was very fast and sudden. It