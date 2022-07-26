Q2 2022 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Welcome again.



This quarter, TRAXION posted a mixed set of results. However, there are very good news given the global macro landscape, inflation and supply chain disruptions. Revenues are in line with our expectations and posted double-digit figures, mainly driven by the performance of our logistics and technology segment, which reported a growth of more than 21% in revenues and an improved margin. This outstanding growth was mainly due to a success of Traxporta app and the Traxion Logistics platform, which combined recorded a revenue growth of more than 61% in the quarter. We continue to see strong demand in our traditional business lines with very attractive organic growth opportunities