Q3 2022 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome again. As you see, Traxion continues delivering good news despite adverse global macroeconomic conditions. Today, I want to briefly discuss three matters: nearshoring, revenues and margins.



Nearshoring is a reality and will continue to penetrate in the next few years. Traxion is directly related to such trend, of around 50% of revenues come from it. Half is from final goods exported to states and the other half is from warehouse management, personal mobility and raw material transportation. Thus, we expect a consistent and progressive increase of demand from such expansion. Our commercial force is in the front line, capturing the most profitable