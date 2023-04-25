Q1 2023 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Traxion First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.(Operator Instructions). Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Executive President, Aby Lijtszain. You may begin.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you for joining. Welcome. As you can see, Traxion delivered a strong set of operating and financial results. And once again, quarterly revenues and EBITDA posted record high figures in the company's history. There are several details worth mentioning this period. As always, Rodolfo, Wolf, Antonio will elaborate more in a moment, but I want to share with you some thoughts.



First, we are seeing increased activity in the most dynamic markets of the north of the country driven by the Nisin Quent, Tijuana, Juarez and the Monterrey Saltillo, Novolaredo corridor are where the most expansion opportunities are emerging. As you know, we have a tremendous presence in sort geographies and plan to