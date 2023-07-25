Q2 2023 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Traxion's 2Q '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Aby Lijtszain, Executive President at Traxion. You may begin.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome, everyone. I am very pleased to share another record high quarter both in financial and operating terms. Traxion continues to come across robust demand in all 3 business segments, and our CapEx plan moved forward as expected. Consolidated revenue grew 21% and came at almost MXN 6 billion, which is the highest revenue figure in the history of the company. EBITDA came in for the first time above the MXN 1 billion mark, another record high figure.



In terms of fleet, Traxion exceeded also for the first time, 10,000 units this quarter, mainly boosted by organic growth in the Mobility of people segment. Such expansion was driven by strong demand mainly from