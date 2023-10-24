Q3 2023 Grupo Traxion SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Traxion 3Q '23 Earnings Conference Call.



Aby Lijtszain Chernizky - Grupo TraxiÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. - Co-Founder, Executive President & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, again. I'm very pleased to share with you the outcome of another successful quarter full of good news and positive results. There are many things to discuss in the financial, operating and ESG fronts that will be explained in more detail by Rodolfo, Wolf, Antonio. But as usual, I want to take advantage to point out some relevant matters.



We observed that demand was significantly higher than our estimates. That's why we decided to move forward with an equity follow-on on August 10, which is another relevant milestone in the company's equity story. We raised MXN 2.7 billion that we plan to deploy it mainly to finance the organic growth for our people mobility segment,