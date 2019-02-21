Full Year 2018 Getlink SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Getlink Reports Results for 2018. Jacques Gounon, a warm welcome to you. You are the CEO and Chairman of Getlink.



Questions and Answers:

Now you're presenting FY results, they're positive. But with Brexit just around the corner, can this success continue?- Getlink S.E. - Chairman & CEOFirst of all, I would like to commend 2018 which has been an excellent year, really excellent year. And I would say, if I may summarize 2018, better than expected in all ways and all businesses. I know that there is a certain level of uncertainty about the Brexit outcome. But as I will explain, I don't think that this could have a significant impact on our businesses, even if we are, let's say, Brexit-ready in all assumptions which could happen. And the best way in order to give such evidence of confidence in the future is the fact that the board has decided to propose to the next AGM a significant increase of the dividend this year, an increase by 20%, which means EUR 0.36 by