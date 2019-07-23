Half Year 2019 Getlink SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Getlink reports results for the first half of 2019. Jacques Gounon, you are the Chairman and CEO of Getlink, hello.



Jacques Gounon - Getlink SE - Chairman & CEO



Hello. I'm very pleased to answer to your questions.



Questions and Answers:

So how would you describe these half year results?- Getlink SE - Chairman & CEOGood, very strong results because we had revenue growth for the 10th times in a row, which is very strong, which is a clear evidence of the robustness, the resilience of our business model, despite a lot of challenges in this first half. Of course, Brexit, which was scheduled for end of March, a new Brexit. And the various crisis in France with the French custom officer's strike, which obviously, has impacted our results. And yellow vests crises, demonstrations, which is not really attractive for tourists. So in a nutshell, I would say gross revenue growth, and we are very pleased to say that we serve