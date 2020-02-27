Full Year 2019 Getlink SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 09:45AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Getlink reports 2019 results. Jacques Gounon, a warm welcome to you. You are the CEO and the Chairman of Getlink.



Jacques Gounon - Getlink SE - Chairman & CEO



Hello.



Questions and Answers:

Jacques Gounon, you're presenting FY results. They're positive despite an uncertain environment this year. How do you explain that?- Getlink SE - Chairman & CEOI think that we -- the group performed very well despite, as you mentioned, of course, the Brexit uncertainty and various strikes in France, which have impacted our business. Having said that, we had, let's say, weak market, we had the traffic, which we believe is able to support the results of the company. And if I may, for instance, have a look at the Europorte rail freight business, it did very well and it has a very positive contribution to the group. So everything is working well.If we consider now the Fixed Link, we can say that all the KPIs, the key