Getlink SE Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jacques Gounon - Getlink SE - Chairman, CEO & President



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, good morning. Because of the health measures imposed in the context of COVID-19 epidemic and in application of the emergency measures adopted by the French government, we are exceptionally holding this Getlink General Meeting behind closed doors, that is without the physical presence of shareholders and any other participants in order to apply the obvious health precautions. We are within the framework of Order 2020-321 of 25th of March 2020.



I would like to warmly thank the shareholders who have spoken, and we will follow these presentations on our website.



Seeing the number of votes recorded remotely, I'm pleased to see that you have made a point of participating in the deliberations and that you give full support to our company, a great deal of loyalty to our company, which is valuable to us in the coronavirus crisis that we're currently experiencing.



Ladies and gentlemen, I declare the general meeting open. As usual, I will briefly present the formalities for the opening of