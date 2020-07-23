Half Year 2020 Getlink SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 08:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Getlink Group H1 2020 Results Conference Call. I now hand over to Mr. Jacques Gounon, Chairman. Sir, please go ahead.



Jacques Gounon - Getlink SE - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's always a pleasure to share with you our understanding and views about our results and full year forecast. The team and me, as usual, with a new Risk Financial Manager with Mike Schuller and Jean-Baptiste Roussille; and of course, with Yann Leriche, our new CEO. Yann, you joined the company on 1st of July, 3 weeks ago. So what are your first feeling regarding this first contact with the group?



Yann Leriche - Getlink SE - CEO



My first feeling are very, very positive. So as you can imagine, I spend most of my time on the field to learn the company and have seen, first, an impressive infrastructure, but also -- and that's the most important, teams that are very engaged, motivated and care for the future of this company. So based on that, everything is possible. And I